Hulu's Blockbuster Summer Film Lineup Preview: Here's What's Coming Soon [Exclusive]

The teaser footage included here doesn't show us a ton of footage we haven't seen before, although it does give us a good look at "Teen Wolf" star O'Brien playing what appears to be a Pete Davidson type in Quinn Shephard's new satire "Not Okay." The actor sports a bleach-blonde hairdo and a thick layer of tattoos as he attempts to light what looks like a five-pronged blunt on a street corner. Shephard's first film, "Blame," was a great directorial debut, and Deutch and O'Brien seem like a crackling combination, so "Not Okay" is already going in my must-see column.

Other clips from new movies showcase King kicking butt as a kidnapped royal in "The Princess," Amber Midthunder confronting aliens in Dan Trachtenberg's "Predator" prequel, "Prey," and Emma Thompson getting saucy in critically acclaimed Sundance favorite "Good Luck To You, Leo Grande." The latter film, along with Andrew Ahn's "Fire Island," is already available to watch on the streamer. Other festival circuit standouts, including creature feature "Hatching" and werewolf horror flick "The Cursed," are set to hit the streamer in the coming weeks.

Additional movies headed to the streamer this summer include "Asking For It" (July 2), "Minamata" (July 8), "Gold" (July 9), "The Bob's Burgers Movie" (July 12), "You Are Not My Mother" (July 21), "All My Friends Hate Me" (July 22), and "A Day To Die" (July 31). The streamer will also exclusively premiere "Aftershock," a documentary about the U.S. maternal health crisis.

"The Princess" hits Hulu on July 1, while "Aftershock" drops July 19. "Not Okay" makes its debut July 29, and "Prey" will hit the streamer on August 5, 2022.