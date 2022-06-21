Hulu's Blockbuster Summer Film Lineup Preview: Here's What's Coming Soon [Exclusive]
Hulu is making a pretty convincing case for celebrating summer blockbuster season at home. The streamer has just unveiled the details of its summer movie lineup with a cheeky throwback advertisement that celebrates the classics and gives viewers a look at what's coming up next. On the roster are a Joey King-led fantasy action film, the latest "Predator" installment, a satire starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien, and critically acclaimed new releases like "The Bob's Burgers Movie" and "Fire Island."
I'll be honest: Streamers' recent attempts to make watching movies at home sound as fun as watching them at the theaters have largely fallen flat for me, but this Hulu ad scratches a nostalgia I didn't know I had. The dueling voiceover narrators and clips from movies like "Die Hard" and "There's Something About Mary" make me think about the days when shutting off the lights, popping a big bowl of popcorn, and hearing that "coming soon to video" announcement actually felt special. Take a look at the full summer movie preview below.
Break out the popcorn
The teaser footage included here doesn't show us a ton of footage we haven't seen before, although it does give us a good look at "Teen Wolf" star O'Brien playing what appears to be a Pete Davidson type in Quinn Shephard's new satire "Not Okay." The actor sports a bleach-blonde hairdo and a thick layer of tattoos as he attempts to light what looks like a five-pronged blunt on a street corner. Shephard's first film, "Blame," was a great directorial debut, and Deutch and O'Brien seem like a crackling combination, so "Not Okay" is already going in my must-see column.
Other clips from new movies showcase King kicking butt as a kidnapped royal in "The Princess," Amber Midthunder confronting aliens in Dan Trachtenberg's "Predator" prequel, "Prey," and Emma Thompson getting saucy in critically acclaimed Sundance favorite "Good Luck To You, Leo Grande." The latter film, along with Andrew Ahn's "Fire Island," is already available to watch on the streamer. Other festival circuit standouts, including creature feature "Hatching" and werewolf horror flick "The Cursed," are set to hit the streamer in the coming weeks.
Additional movies headed to the streamer this summer include "Asking For It" (July 2), "Minamata" (July 8), "Gold" (July 9), "The Bob's Burgers Movie" (July 12), "You Are Not My Mother" (July 21), "All My Friends Hate Me" (July 22), and "A Day To Die" (July 31). The streamer will also exclusively premiere "Aftershock," a documentary about the U.S. maternal health crisis.
"The Princess" hits Hulu on July 1, while "Aftershock" drops July 19. "Not Okay" makes its debut July 29, and "Prey" will hit the streamer on August 5, 2022.