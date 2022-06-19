Two Actors From Netflix Millarworld Adaptation The Chosen One Killed After Crew Van Crashes

Two cast members have died and production has been halted on the Netflix series "The Chosen One," an adaptation of the Mark Millar and Peter Gross comic "American Jesus." The Associated Press (via News9 Live) reports that a van accident occurred on the Baja California Sur peninsula in Mexico, where the crew had been working in the city of Santa Rosalía. The van reportedly went off-road and flipped in a desert area on Thursday, June 16, 2022, leaving actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar dead, according to the Baja California Department of Culture.

Six other cast and crew members were injured in the crash, which occurred en route to the local airport, but Variety reports they are in stable condition. Aguilar was known professionally as "Paco Mufote" (per The Daily Beast), and friends have called for an investigation into the production's working conditions and the circumstances leading up to the accident.

"The Chosen One" is an example of a project that Netflix had outsourced to an independent production company, Redrum, leading some to suggest that there could have been a lack of oversight in how the production was handled. A spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA told Deadline that the labor union "has been in contact with Netflix and with the Mexican actors union ANDA about this incident and we are investigating the circumstances with local production."

Though the accident occurred off set, safety matters related to film and television productions have received increased scrutiny since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last October on the set of the Alec Baldwin film "Rust."