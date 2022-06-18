Late Show With Stephen Colbert Crew Detained At Capitol While Filming Comedy Skits

This whole arrest sounds like a misunderstanding, though it's possible the production crew pushed its luck and filmed guerrilla-style against police orders, as the USCP's no-nonsense statement suggests. Variety mentions that it was outside the offices of two Republican House members, so it's also possible one or more of them declined to be interviewed by the Yugoslavian mountain dog and decided to call the cops on him instead.

CBS, which broadcasts "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," issued its own statement:

"On Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on-site at the Capitol with a production team to record interviews for a comedy segment on behalf of 'The Late Show.' Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed. After leaving the members' offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police."

Some might say Triumph's reign of insults and lawlessness has long been out of control. It started on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" 25 years ago, and in their zeal to prevent another incident at the Capitol, maybe the police thought, it's high time someone pooped on him.

I say, prosecute the puppet to the fullest extent of the law and let everyone else go. Triumph is clearly the ringleader, and I feel sorry for Smigel or whoever it is that has their hand up Triumph's butt at any given time. It's practically begging to be pooped on.

Let's hope the police let the crew off with a slap on the puppet wrist. We'll keep you updated should the case against "The Late Show" and Triumph go to trial.