Why Alton Brown Jumped Ship From Food Network To Netflix's Iron Chef

Alton Brown has been a Food Network staple for a very long time. He's hosted 14 seasons of "Good Eats," which is the series that got me hooked on cooking shows. (That's pretty impressive since I cannot cook at all.) He hosts "Cutthroat Kitchen," one of the funniest cooking competitions out there, where people sabotage each other to finish an assigned dish. He hosted "Iron Chef America" and gave the best commentary on the chefs and the food. Now, however, Brown is leaving Food Network for Netflix after 21 years, something that comes as a big surprise to his fans. Of course, it makes sense, because the show he's leaving for is the reboot of "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend," which just premiered on the streamer.

Not only have I been a fan of Alton Brown since "Good Eats," but I've been a fan of "Iron Chef" back when the Japanese episodes were airing, right up through every iteration. There is no way I won't watch this one, particularly because Kristen Kish is hosting with Brown. If you watch "Top Chef" (I really do watch too many cooking shows), you'll remember her as the winner of season 10. Joining the crew are Mark Dacascos (the guy who took over as the Chairman in the U.S. version of the series) who will again serve as the Chairman, the person who gives out the secret ingredient that the chefs have to create meals with. The Iron Chefs this time around include Curtis Stone, Marcus Samuelsson, Dominique Crenn, Gabriela Camara, and Ming Tsai.

In an interview with Variety, Brown spoke about why he was willing to leave the Food Network for Netflix for this series.