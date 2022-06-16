Bros Trailer: Billy Eichner Is Off The Streets And In The Club For A Little Romance

"Bros" has been pretty vague on plot details when it comes to the synopsis, which describes a "smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with." But with two trailers now available (including the very special NSFW version), it's not too hard for rom-com connoisseurs (and anyone who has ever seen a single romance play out) to see where this story will lead. Eichner's Bobby is perfectly happy being on his own and even gives an impassioned monologue about valuing his independence — but all that changes when he locks eyes with Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) across a bar. The pair couldn't be more different (Aaron uses gifs from "The Office" and looks like a bonafide bodybuilder), but when has that ever stopped romance from brewing?

Based on the trailer, they're gonna try to go the casual route and keep things chill, which seems perfectly reasonable: it's not like there's an entire subgenre of friends-with-benefits movies proving this will never work out, or anything! All the while, "Bros" looks packed with hilarious meta-commentary about LGBTQ+ culture and representation. In case the premise alone isn't enough to get you 100% on board, the quippy jokes and excellent song-choice should do the trick.

Eichner co-wrote the film alongside Nicholas Stoller ("Neighbors," "Forgetting Sarah Marshall"), who also helms the film as its director. The cast also includes Ts Madison ("The Ts Madison Experience"), Monica Raymund ("Chicago Fire"), Guillermo Díaz ("Scandal"), Guy Branum ("The Other Two"), Dot-Marie Jones ("Glee") and Amanda Bearse ("Married ...with Children"). Judd Apatow and Joshua Church are producing along with Stoller.

Let the countdown begin — "Bros" is set to hit theaters on September 30, 2022.

