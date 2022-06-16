Why Tom Hanks Thinks Philadelphia Would Be Fundamentally Different If Made Today

As a straight, white man, this is not an area where I have the right to add much. As an actor though, Hanks has had the chance to do a lot of things he wouldn't get to do in normal life. That's kind of the point of acting, is it not? But Hanks isn't saying that no straight man should ever play a gay man, just that it shouldn't be the default, and a movie like "Philadelphia" shouldn't become a hit, or even get made in the first place, just because a major straight movie star is the one in the leading role.

To that end, the actor added that demanding more from movies is a good thing:

"It's not a crime, it's not boohoo, that someone would say we are going to demand more of a movie in the modern realm of authenticity. Do I sound like I'm preaching? I don't mean to."

Preachy or not, Hanks has a point to make and it's a point about progress. It's not about him bemoaning the fact that he wouldn't get one of his signature roles if that film were happening today. He seems more than happy to know that the part of Andrew Beckett would go to someone else, a gay man to be specific, as a means to make the film more authentic. That is important and Hanks is wise enough to understand that.