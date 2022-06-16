Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Trailer: Po Is All Grown Up And Saving China

Jack Black is back as Po in the trailer for "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight," which looks like a lot of fun. The upcoming animated series features Po as "The Dragon Master," although it seems to be more of a pending title as opposed to him actually embodying it. Black voiced Po in the original 2008 film, "Kung Fu Panda" and its subsequent sequels that were released in 2011 and 2016.

After being accused of destroying a village, Po crosses paths with English knight Wandering Blade (Rita Ora), who joins him in his quest for "redemption and justice." Poor Po is wrongly accused of using weapons to destroy a village, and he obviously has to team up with a brave knight to clear his name. The duo set forth on a search for four powerful weapons, which might spell disaster for the world if it were to fall into the wrong hands.

Check out the trailer for "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight" below.