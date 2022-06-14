The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Is A Video Game Now, Watch A Brutal New Trailer

While last December's game trailer showed a suspense-laden adaptation of the definitive slasher, the new footage shows a much more brutal look at actual gameplay. There's plenty of screaming, running, and blood-spurting across the minute-and-a-half promo, which puts us in both the villain and hero POVs. In fact, the gameplay trailer opens with the sound of a woman's screams before it even shows any footage.

The game, which the trailer indicates will likely get a 17+ rating, seems to pull directly from Hooper's imagery. The sun-dappled but ominous rural farmhouse, the bone decor, and of course, the presence of infamous fictional killer Leatherface are all borrowed from the '74 film. The main difference? This new take seems extremely focused on violence and gore, with this gameplay run-through wasting no time on setting the scene. Instead, we have a front-row seat to several stabbings and guttings.

"The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" game also employs one of the oldest tricks in the book, which, coupled with its front-and-center violence, will surely cause a stir. The promo begins with a title card that says "A game based on true events," a callback to the film's scrolling introduction which claimed it was based on a true "account of the tragedy which befell a group of five youths." No matter that the story only bears a slight resemblance to that of serial killer Ed Gein: Hooper declared it a true story, and struck fear into the hearts of a generation of viewers in the process.

Gun Interactive's game looks like it could do the same. Per GamesRadar, the game will be able to include up to seven players — three killers and four (hopefully) survivors. The title will be available in 2023 for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.