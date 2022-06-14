Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Trailer: Same Building, New Murders

"It's very rare for a true crime podcast to do a sequel," Charles says in voiceover, which is proof these folks still don't know a thing about how true crime podcasts work. I'll resist my urge to list all the second seasons of true crime audio investigations out there and instead give "Only Murders in the Building" points for being meta. The team seems determined to get a second season of their show out as they're in the midst of being investigated as persons of interest in Bunny's death. "Evidence keeps showing up in our apartments," Mabel says, while Oliver brandishes a bloody knife that an earlier teaser shows was planted.

The new season includes a whole host of previously announced guest stars, but this footage gives us a closer look at a few of them. Legendary actor Shirley MacLaine pops up as Bunny's mother, who Oliver immediately accuses of the murder before seeing the way she weakly brandishes a butter knife. Amy Schumer and Cara DeLevigne also show up, as does returning guest star Tina Fey, who plays the host of a wildly popular "Serial"-like podcast. Amy Ryan's bassoonist Jan also appears briefly, albeit behind bars after last season's big reveal.

The first season of "Only Murders in the Building" was a fun if mildly funny caper, and the second season looks much the same. There aren't any big laughs to be had in this trailer, although it's great to see Martin hamming it up a bit as a guy who doesn't know how to talk to people at parties.

"Only Murders in the Building" returns with new episodes on Hulu beginning June 28, 2022.