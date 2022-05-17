Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Teaser: Steve Martin, Martin Short, And Selena Gomez Have Another Mystery On Their Hands

It's almost time to head back to the Arconia for your favorite true crime show about a true crime podcast ... and actual true crime! If you haven't yet watched the Hulu series "Only Murders In the Building," please call out sick from work, abandon your children to their own devices (they'll be fine), and ignore your responsibilities to watch. Not only does the series star legends Steve Martin and Martin Short, but Selena Gomez is one of the only actors out there who can outshine them and frequently does.

Hulu

If you're not familiar yet, this is the story of three strangers who live in the same building (for various reasons and in various circumstances). After they bond over listening to the same true crime podcast and find out there has been an actual murder in their building, they decide to not only solve it together, but do their own podcast about it, too. For a series about murder, it's hysterical and charming, and actually really sweet!

Hulu

Today we have a new teaser, key art, and character art for the upcoming second season. Not only do we get more info on where everyone was after the big cliffhanger at the end of season 1, but we get to see some new faces, including those of Michael Rapaport ("Atypical"), Cara Delevingne ("Suicide Squad"), Shirley MacLaine ("Terms of Endearment"), Andrea Martin ("My Big Fat Greek Wedding"), Zoe Colletti ("Annie"), and Amy Schumer ("Trainwreck"). We also know that Nathan Lane will be back as Teddy Dimas. I hope he's bringing dip!