Bruce Campbell Says Sgt. Rock Could Team Up With Other DC Characters In Future Issues Of His New Comic [Exclusive]

You may not be familiar with the lesser-known DC Comics character Sgt. Rock, but if you're a horror comic fan, you soon will be. The character of Sgt. Rock was created back in 1959 by Robert Kanigher and artist Joe Kubert. His last solo series was in 1988. Sgt. Rock is a WWII soldier who fought with his East Company, and while it's possible that you don't know him, he knows a friend of yours and mine: Superman.

/Film's Cass Clarke recently chatted with someone else you might know, Bruce Campbell. He was most recently seen doing yet another cameo for his buddy, director Sam Raimi in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," as Pizza Poppa, a street vendor selling round pizza balls in another universe. He's most well-known for starring in the "Evil Dead" films as the lead character Ash, who fights the Deadites, as well as producing most of the franchise.

"Evil Dead" is still going strong, with the latest video game "Evil Dead: The Game" out, but that's not the only place you're going to see some undead madness. So, how do Sgt. Rock and Bruce Campbell know each other? Campbell just wrote a six-issue miniseries of comics for DC called, "Sgt. Rock vs. The Army of the Dead." If this one does well, which it is very likely to, considering the author, we may see Sgt. Rock hanging out with some other DC characters.

In this miniseries, Sgt. Rock, who is the very best of soldiers, will be battling Nazi zombies. Campbell based this on the fact that Hitler used amphetamines on his troops, keeping them up for three days at a time, making them harder to kill. "They're not demons. They're not possessed. They're reanimated dead people," Campbell said of his zombies, comparing war and horror, and saying they're not far apart.