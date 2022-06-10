Jurassic World Dominion Takes An $18 Million Bite Out Of The Box Office In Thursday Previews

"Jurassic World Dominion" is looking to keep a very big summer at the box office going strong as it arrives on more than 4,000 screens this weekend. It was always all but guaranteed that this movie was going to be a huge hit, but it is coming out of the gate very strong with $18 million worth of ticket sales from Thursday preview screenings alone. That sets it up for a dino-sized opening weekend haul that may well exceed pre-weekend tracking.

The $18 million figure was reported by Variety, with the outlet also noting that "Dominion," the third film in the "Jurassic World" franchise and the sixth in the series overall, is expected to take in $125 million this weekend. Or perhaps it might be better to say was expected as the preview screenings indicate we could see a massive number come Monday morning. For the sake of comparison, 2015's "Jurassic World," which remains one of the highest-grossing movies in history, grossed $18.5 million in Thursday preview screenings on its way to a record-breaking $208 million opening weekend. 2018's "Fallen Kingdom" took in $15.3 million in previews en route to a $148 million opening.

That being the case, the $18 million preview number posted by director Colin Trevorrow's latest implies that it could easily exceed that $125 million estimate at the domestic box office. For what it's worth, the film already got off to a solid start internationally. Despite earning largely unfavorable reviews, Universal Pictures is about to have another huge hit on its hands.