Jurassic World Dominion Stars Chris Pratt And Bryce Dallas Howard On Owen And Claire's Evolution

All good things must come to an end, and the "Jurassic World" trilogy is no exception. While the "Jurassic" movies may well continue for years to come, this summer's "Jurassic World Dominion" is the culmination of a journey that, in some ways started back in the summer of 2015, but in many others, dates way back to 1993 when Steven Spielberg first brought Michael Crichton's beloved novel "Jurassic Park" to life on the big screen.

Throughout this new trilogy, we've largely focused on Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing, not to mention a whole bunch of dinosaurs. In a recent conversation with Looper, both Pratt and Howard spoke about the new film and how the relationship between these characters has evolved across multiple movies. In short, viewers will no longer need to wonder: Owen and Claire are firmly in a relationship now and have started a family. Here's how Howard described the new status quo:

"Well, I think it's the first time in the Jurassic World franchise when the question isn't between Owen and Claire, will they or won't they. It's pretty clear that they're a couple, they're together. There's actually a hilarious line that Justice Smith says where he's like, 'Aren't you guys still a weird thing?' And we are. And now, we're parents."

Not that they had a kid in the traditional sense, though. Rather, they have adopted Maisie Lockwood, the clone girl who we met in 2018's "Fallen Kingdom." Life finds a way, as it were.