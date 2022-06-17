Brian And Charles Director Talks Refreshing The Mockumentary Format, Deleted Scenes & More [Interview]

How many different versions of Charles were there? Not necessarily versions, but I assume you had to have multiple prop versions just in case. Because there's that one part in the film where he's dancing on the stool and he falls, and it looks like part of the box kind of implodes upon itself. So I imagine you guys had a bunch of Charles.

Yeah, we had multiple boxes. We had about six different heads, I think. Because, when we got the green light from Film4, I just went online and immediately bought as many of those heads. There aren't many that are exactly the same as the Charles we did from the short. So I reversed Google image searched the head, found six on eBay and just bought them.

But we had other versions, too. All of this stuff got cut from the film. Like when Charles died, he vomited oil, and there's another scene where he vomits oil when he's at Eddie's farm. We cut both those things because it just didn't look right. It looks a little gross. There's a scene when Brian talks about how he came to life, the mouse crawling on the wires. We actually had a scene with a mouse coming out of his mouth. But again, it was kind of disgusting and just visually, because we like to do everything in camera, we didn't want to do any VFX stuff. It didn't quite work. So to be honest, in the end, the only heads that make it into the film are probably the main talking heads, which are probably two of them.

I wanted to talk about working with Daniel Pemberton, a great composer. Obviously, he did some incredible work on "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," and he made this wonderful little synth score for you guys. What was the process like working with him?

We were so blown away that he was in interested in doing it. We got the call from our music supervisor David [Fish], he said, "Look, this guy Daniel's super interested in doing it." And normally we wouldn't be able to afford him, but, I think he responded to it as something he could do, the kind of music he made when he was coming up as a composer. I think he started when he was 16 or something, and to do this sort of synth-y movie kind of stuff, he just played us some stuff when we Zoomed him, and I was just so into it and just so excited about it. He just totally got the tone of the film straight away, because we wanted to do this sort ambient stuff, but also this kind of British pastoral kind of whimsical thing at the same time. So yeah, it was a lot of fun. I went to his flat and it's just sort of synths everywhere, and we just recorded some stuff. Then he recorded onto tape, and then back again, and we got all this kind of warped kind of sound. It was a lot of fun. We're very lucky to have him.