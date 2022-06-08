Black Bird Trailer: Apple TV+ Drama Will Feature One Of Ray Liotta's Final Performances

"Black Bird" is based on true events, taking its story from the James Keene and Hillel Levi penned autobiography, "In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption."

Joining Liotta and Egerton, the suspected serial killer Larry Hall is played by Paul Walter Hauser — though you may not have recognized him under the spine-tingling soft-spoken weirdness he embodies. He's seen in the trailer calmly cleaning with a bloody mop, detailing his disturbing "dreams" about killing women, and in what's sure to be a nerve-wracking moment for Keene asks, "Why are you looking at me like that? Like you know me?" But forced to choose between becoming a snitch or serving a full sentence with no possibility of parole, Keene takes his chances with the eerie killer.

As Keene fights to survive in the prison, his father grapples with reality on the outside. Lehane said this of Liotta's performance:

"I had no other actor in mind and was floored — humbled, honored, fist-pump elated — when he leapt at playing the part less than 24 hours after we sent him the scripts. And the performance he gave? It was a master class. He wholly embodied a man who realizes that his lifetime of cutting corners and flitting along the edges of corruption have hung an albatross of very bleak options around the neck of his own son. But as deeply flawed and compromised as the character is, Ray found the nobility in a man who would run into a burning building for that same son and never break his stride. It was that duality I counted on to carry the emotional heart of our show from beginning to end."

Apple TV+ premieres the first two episodes of "Black Bird" on July 8, 2022 with new episodes weekly on Friday through August 5.