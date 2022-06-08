The Morning Watch: On The Set Of Stranger Things 4, The Secrets Of Dumbledore Honest Trailer & More

In this edition, check out a day in the life of the massive, multi-set production of "Stranger Things" season four, from costuming to stunt coordination and beyond. Plus, watch the latest "Fantastic Beasts" movie, aka the first certified flop in "Harry Potter" history, get the Honest Trailer treatment. Finally, "Thor: Love and Thunder" filmmaker Taika Waititi answer the internet's burning questions about him in the goofiest way possible.