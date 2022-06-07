Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Adds Queer As Folk's Jesse James Keitel As New Nonbinary Character

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is continuing its so-far successful quest to be the most exciting modern Trek show around. The prequel series has just cast Jesse James Keitel in a guest-starring role as a non-binary character, according to Variety.

Keitel is a trans non-binary actor who will be playing the role of non-binary humanitarian aid worker Dr. Aspen, per the outlet. Dr. Aspen apparently used to be a counselor for Starfleet but was moved to change careers after witnessing the realities of the Federation border. The actor will appear in next week's episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which airs on June 16, 2022. Thrillingly, Dr. Aspen will apparently share their screen time with Spock (Ethan Peck), with whom Variety says the character will "develop a surprising connection."

Keitel can also be seen on ABC's Montana-set mystery series "Big Sky," where they play a former sex worker and kidnapping survivor who ends up working for the show's detective agency. Keitel's turn on the series broke new ground for non-binary actors, and outlets including NBC News have credited them as the first non-binary series regular played by a non-binary actor on network primetime. The actor is also set to play a main character named Ruthie in Peacock's upcoming "Queer as Folk" relaunch.