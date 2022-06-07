Clips Round-Up: The Siege Of Robin Hood Makes Sherwood Forest Sexy Again & More! [Exclusive]

Next is Electric Entertainment's Award-winning documentary "Rondo and Bob," which focuses on "Texas Chain Saw Massacre" art director Robert Burns and his obsession with cult actor Rondo Hatton, available today on streaming platforms. Written and directed by Joe O'Connell, the film features veteran stuntman Gary Kent ("Bubba Ho-Tep," "The Green Hornet"), actress Dee Wallace ("Cujo," "The Howling"), "Re-Animator" director Stuart Gordon, Joseph Middleton, Joe Bob Briggs, "Hills Have Eyes" producer Peter Locke, Edwin Neal of "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," filmmaker Fred Olen Ray, and many more.

Here is the official synopsis: