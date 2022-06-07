Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Ms. Marvel, ATX, Harry's House, And More
On the June 7, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to gather around the virtual water cooler and talk about what they've been up to.
Opening Banter:
At The Water Cooler:
- What we've been Doing:
-
Ryan went to Phoenix Fan Fusion and ATX.
-
- What we've been Reading:
-
Shirtless Bear Fighter, Not All Robots, Something Is Killing The Children
-
- What we've been Watching:
-
Ben watched James Stewart and Robert Mitchum: The Two Faces of America, Under the Tuscan Sun, and the first two episodes of Ms. Marvel.
-
Ryan watched Survivorman, Better Call Saul, Top Gun: Maverick
-
- What we've been Eating:
- What we've been Playing:
-
Ryan has been listening to the new Harry Styles album a lot and Weeknd's Dawn FM. Have no Heroes – Letters to Nowhere
-
Also mentioned:
-
Harry Styles' Third Album Harry's House is a Soul-Baring, Yet Groovy Confessional
-
Ms. Marvel Review: A Breathlessly Imaginative Teen Comedy, And Breath Of Fresh Of Air For Superhero Shows
-
Prey Trailer: A Comanche Woman Hunts A Predator; Dan Trachtenberg Tells Us About His Prequel
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
