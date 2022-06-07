Watch A New Lightyear Clip And Get Tickets Right Now

Before there was Woody, Buzz was backed-up by his best friend and personal companion robot, Sox! This name can likely be attributed to Sox's adorable paws looking like little white socks, a feature that doesn't seem to make Buzz want to cuddle him, but surely it'll win him over by the end of the movie. No true hero could resist. Poor Sox doesn't exactly get a warm welcome when Buzz first unboxes him, but in the Space Ranger's defense, he's just woken up to a horrible realization: his mission failed.

"Lightyear" catches up with Buzz after he's been marooned on a hostile planet millions of light-years away from Earth. While he hoped to find a way home, things didn't exactly go as planned. His mission will surely continue, but with a new group of recruits that also happens to include Sox — a robot cat who can provide comfort, info, and whale noises. Will said whale noises play an important role in taking down the army of robots invading the planet? Probably not. But it's certainly not impossible.

Joining Chris Evans's Buzz Lightyear on this space crusade, Peter Sohn is voicing Sox, along with Uzo Aduba as Alisha Hawthorne and Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules as the Junior Zap Patrol: Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison, and Darby Steel. James Brolin will voice the enigmatic Zurg. "Lightyear" is directed by Angus MacLane (co-director "Finding Dory"), produced by Galyn Susman ("Toy Story That Time Forgot"), and features a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino ("The Batman," "Up").

