Wendell & Wild Sneak Peek: Exploring A Creepy Classroom In Henry Selick's New Stop-Motion Film

Last time we got a new Selick nightmare in theaters was with the phenomenal "Coraline," an adventure film that terrorized kids and adults everywhere with its button eyes and child-eating spider-people. After that, Selick joined Disney, but his projects never saw the light of day.

Thankfully, he is finally back with "Wendell & Wild," a new horror adventure about demon brothers Wendell and Wild, who enlist a teenage girl to summon them to our reality, as she demands an unforgettable adventure in return. A new clip of the film released by Netflix introduces us to the teenage Kat Elliot (Lyric Ross) in a rather creepy classroom where things are coming to life, and a glowing demonic doll is calling out to Kat. "Wendell & Wild" comes from Selick and the equally terrifying yet funny mind of Jordan Peele, who reunites with Keegan-Michael Key to voice the titular demon brothers. If this is even remotely as good as either one of Selick's other projects, or one of Peele's, then we're in for a wild ride.

Meanwhile, stop-motion animation is also having a great year, between this, Richard Linklater's "Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure," "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" and Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio."

Check out the new clip of "Wendell and Wild," which comes out this October on Netflix. Netflix describes the film as such:

"From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) — who enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat Elliot — a tough teen with a load of guilt — to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop-motion."