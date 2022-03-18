Richard Linklater And Glen Powell Talk Apollo 10 1/2 And Recreating 1960s Houston In Animation [Interview]

Glen, did you take the fact you'd be animated into consideration for your performance?

Powell: Honestly, it felt like we were just, again, shooting something that happened to just be on green screen. But I think everything was pretty dialed in. Nothing felt like we had to change performances for a thing.

Linklater: You don't go, "Well, remember you're playing an animated character." (laughs)

Powell: (laughs) "Now, what would I do here?"

Linklater: We're going for utter realism. It's no different than a live-action movie.

Powell: I actually find some of my favorite performances in the movie are very dialed in and very naturalistic. And I think that with this animation style mixed with those performances, I'm actually like, "Oh my God, it really works in a different way than in any other style." Because I think in other styles, the performances do get a little bigger. The physical comedy becomes more of a thing.

Linklater: But usually that's the story anyway, if you're making a film about singing animals or something, that's great, but realism's not on the table. But there's not a lot of period film realism. It's not the demands of most animated films.

Glen, you've already played one astronaut before. What sort of research of preparation do you do to get into the role in this film?

Linklater: Well, Glen had a jump. He'd already played John Glenn in one movie. All he had to do was walk over to mission control.

Powell: Yeah, and I was home. But I got to say that's, that's another really incredible thing to see in the movie. The fact that we are in the stage in Austin Studios and there's really not much there. It's basically these green sort of ... what would you call them?

Linklater: Consoles with monitors. Anything you touched, if you had to interact, if you had to drink, anything real [there were props]. But at the house, it was just the chairs and tables, but the walls and things, unless you're touching it, we animate that. It was fun. But the movie, to get all those details right, we researched this for years leading up to it. Even as I was writing it, we took just a lot of exact transcripts of the space thing, all the transcripts from the TV. It's a big TV production, right? Just an incredible TV production of what the moon landing was. CBS, especially — Walter Cronkite, our country's leading news anchor, really, he was just at the top of his game, you can tell he loved this all so much. And they did their research. It was incredible. It informed me so much, just going through the archival stuff. They did a great job incorporating that. Because I wanted to be like, "OK, Stan's doing this, but we're not saying there's a camera on the moon." We'll cut to the TV, like "simulation," like we're the family's point of view. It gets confusing. I was like, "No, the family's watching TV. Stan's seeing it out the window, but they're watching it." So the images would come in, and I'd be like, "No, that's not Stan's point of view, that's the TV simulations." There was a couple layers. It was always kind of like, "OK, what are we doing here?" Yeah. It was, it was very complex, actually.

How about the sort of day-to-day life, and recreating Houston in the '60s?

Linklater: As we headed in, yet one more contributing factor in the live-action was, "Well, they tore down Astroworld a while back, how are we going to shoot in that? I don't think they'll let us build an amusement park for this movie." But it was kind of easy. We sort of crowdsourced a lot of images. We kind of put out the word in Houston through their local media — this is years ago — people were sending us their home movies and photos.

A lot of those home movies, some are actually in the movie, and then some are just references. I could tell my animators, "See that s***** looking home movie? That's the Black Dragon, the ride." They could look at that and go "That's the Astroneedle," and then I was just remembering, "No, here's how it was." I've spent the whole animation process just trying to be as specific as possible with people in Amsterdam who had no f****** idea of what a Little League outfield is. "No, you're playing right field or second, but you're not in between," and they had no idea what I'm talking about. But I could explain those things because I lived them.