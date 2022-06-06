Marvel's Zombie Doctor Strange From Multiverse Of Madness Is Now A Gnarly Hot Toys Figure

Who knew the multiverse would be thankful for a zombie? In "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Benedict Cumberbatch plays multiple versions of everyone's favorite Sorcerer Supreme.

Hot Toys has a new Zombie Strange figure that is so absolutely mindblowing it might make you think he jumped out of the multiverse. Okay, fine, it's called Dead Strange, but Zombie Strange is what I will name mine if I can find enough cash to shell out for this. Try not to freak out too much, but this is going to set you back $385 USD. Oof! Just think about all the Sanctum Sanctorum repairs they could get done with that kind of cash.

This Sixth Scale figure is available for pre-order right now on the Sideshow website. It won't ship out until sometime between July and December of 2023, so you have time to get him a nice pedestal to rest upon and come up with a cool pose for him.

Sideshow/Hot Toys

The figure itself is 12.2" high (31 cm) and it comes with a whole lot of accessories. If you recall, Doctor Strange dreamwalks into the corpse of his variant, and uses the Souls of the Damned that are all up in his business to fight with him. Sort of. They're part of the whole figure extravaganza, so you can figure out your own way to keep them contained.