One Piece First Look Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of The Live-Action Anime Adaptation

I will admit freely up top that I am not familiar with the "One Piece" source material, so I cannot comment on this with too much specific insight. What I can say is that the video above, presented by star Iñaki Godoy (who plays Luffy) alongside showrunners Steve Maeda and Matt Owens, is impressive. We first see various pieces of concept art depicting recreations of ships from the franchise before we get to the meat on these bones, the construction of the Baratie set for the purposes of filming.

We get a pretty crazy time lapse of the gigantic set being constructed before getting a look at the final product, which is truly something to behold. They made a massive pirate ship, colorful and very real, to bring this beloved creation to life. Now, whether or not the show itself can capture the spirit of Eiichiro Oda's manga remains to be seen but, at the very least, Netflix appears to be taking this very seriously and is happily spending a great deal of money on it.

Netflix is no stranger to manga/anime adaptations, but it's been a mixed bag for them so far. Just look at what happened with the very expensive "Cowboy Bebop" live-action series, which was scrapped after just one season. One can only hope they learned some lessons before this latest undertaking.