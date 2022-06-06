The Sandman Teaser: Dream Big With Neil Gaiman As The Series Premieres On Netflix In August

The last five years have been a roller coaster ride for Neil Gaiman fans, between the rise and fall of "American Gods" on Starz and the success of "Good Omens" on Prime Video. Things aren't going to be slowing down anytime soon, either, what with the second season of "Good Omens" on the way, along with the small screen adaptations of the multi-hyphenate's "American Gods" quasi-spinoff novel "Anansi Boys" and his venerated comic book series "The Sandman."

Written by Gaiman and published from 1989 to 1996, the original run of "The Sandman" comics center on Morpheus or Dream (played by Tom Sturridge in the TV show), the king of dreams and one of seven ageless beings that embody forces of nature like desire and destruction (also referred to as the Endless). He's also a big ol' jerk who struggles with the whole having empathy for and showing forgiveness to others thing, much less trying to understand what it's like to be mortal and suffer the ravages of time. As such, it comes as a real shock when he's captured in an occult ritual — having been mistaken for his sibling Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) — and held captive for more than a century, only to escape and discover that his kingdom, the Dreaming, has fallen into disrepair in his absence.

There's a new teaser for you below, and it comes with confirmation of the show's premiere date.