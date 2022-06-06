Locke And Key Season 3 Teaser: The End Is Nigh For Netflix's Acclaimed Comic Adaptation

"Locke & Key" is one of the best graphic novels of the 2010s, an H.P. Lovecraft meets Stephen King coming-of-age horror adventure full of magic, danger, intrigue, laughs, tears and more.

The comic follows the Locke siblings as they move back to their ancestral home following the murder of their father, and there they discover a series of magical keys that grant all sorts of incredible powers. The problem is that there is also an evil entity looking for those keys, and it will stop at nothing to get them.

Despite its popularity, the comic had a long, arduous road to get to our screens, with a failed Fox TV show back in 2011, a failed movie trilogy, and a failed Hulu pilot from the director of "It." And then we finally got a proper TV show on Netflix.

Sadly, the Netflix version of "Locke & Key" is a bit hit or miss. Though the casting is phenomenal, the tone is completely different from the source material, which led to some really great changes from the comic, and some truly awful ones. After season two all but adapted the ending of the comic before introducing an entirely new thread, season three is set to deliver a totally original finale to this story, serving as the final season of "Locke & Key."