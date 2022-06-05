Severance Star Zach Cherry Was Very Stressed Out By His Glasses In The Finale

In the "Severance" season 1 finale, Mark's strand of the plot packs an emotional rather than physical wallop, as he realizes he's been working alongside his own presumed-dead wife, Gemma (Dichen Lachman), at Lumon the whole time without knowing it. Gemma and Mrs. Casey, the wellness counselor on the severed floor (where employees retain no memory of their personal lives outside work), are really one and the same.

Scott, who also serves as one of the show's producers in addition to playing Mark, discussed what it was like for his character to process that reveal, saying:

"When [Innie Mark] sees the wedding photo of Outie Mark and Gemma, everything he thought he knew is redefined — the depravity and cruelty of Lumon comes into focus for him, and it's just immediate raw terror and fury. ... He has an idea of what [Gemma] meant to his Outie and how bereft he's been — so, physiologically, he understands in a way, because they do share feelings, even though he can't name or pin down the sadness Outie Mark passes along to him."

Turturro, meanwhile, said the essence for Irving was "discovering [his] surrounding circumstances ... detail by detail" before driving to the address of his retired office crush, Burt (Christopher Walken) — who, it turns out, is married. For her part, Helly had to contend with the knowledge that her Outtie self was, in fact, the daughter of the CEO of Lumon, part of the very company that was oppressing her and her Innie coworkers. Lower talked about Helly reciting the Lumon compunction statement ("Forgive me for the harm I have caused this world") and how that "became a prayerful reckoning" and "took on a really different meaning" for her character as she set out to torpedo the company.

"Severance" is streaming on Apple TV+.