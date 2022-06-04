The CW Cancels Its Legends Of The Hidden Temple Reboot After One Season

"Legends of the Hidden Temple" getting the ax is a real shame. For one thing, this means all the former '90s kids who spent years yelling about a reboot are on the verge of restarting their campaign. But more importantly, this show is absolute genius and deserves a place on our screens.

If you don't remember the original Nickelodeon series, then I apologize for your empty childhood, but it looked a little like this: a bunch of kids were pitted against each other, working in duos to run around a plastic jungle and engage in a series of challenges that appeared mind-numbingly easy to the viewers at home who were holding their heads in agony because honestly, the Silver Monkey has like three pieces, it isn't that hard to put together! The show ran from 1993 to 1995 on Nickelodeon and every episode started with six teams of two contestants answering trivia questions on the Steps of Knowledge. The teams that progressed would compete in physical challenges, and eventually one team would emerge victorious and win the chance to compete in the final Temple Run, an obstacle course where they had to find treasure and avoid the temple guards. Also, there was a giant talking stone head named Olmec.

So how do you resurrect an already perfect concept? Easy — take those former Nickelodeon junkies who spent their childhoods yelling at the Blue Barracudas to just do better, dammit! and toss them into the games, to be taunted by Olmec and attacked by temple guards. And that's not all! The rebooted version was also taken out of the studio and took place on a jungle set, where it was scaled up with much more difficult challenges, and a $25,000 prize. Sounds incredible, right? Too bad no one was watching.

Alas, your opportunity to actually be a member of the Red Jaguars, Blue Barracudas, Green Monkeys, Orange Iguanas, Purple Parrots, or Silver Snakes has ended. But hey, nostalgia will always be there for you: the original series is available to stream on Paramount+, along with the TV movie adaptation from 2016.