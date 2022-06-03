The Northman Is Now Avenging Father, Saving Mother, & Killing Fjölnir On Peacock

If you didn't get a chance to see Robert Eggers' "The Northman" in theaters, now's your chance. Vikings are all the rage between this film, "Vikings: Valhalla," the game "Assassin's Creed: Valhalla," and the upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder." (That one might be a stretch, but there is a Valkyrie in both that and "The Northman.") Eggers new film, based on a classic Norse saga about vengeance, is now officially streaming on Peacock.

This movie is brutal, it's stunning, and it's an absolute wild ride. Not only that, but seeing star Alexander Skarsgård looking like he could rip the head off of a statue is something to behold. The story may appear to be based on the William Shakespeare play "Hamlet," but the legend of Amleth (Skarsgård) was actually the original inspiration for Shakespeare's famous tale.

In the film, young Prince Amleth's father King Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke) is murdered by his brother Fjölnir (Claes Bang), who then marries Amleth's mother Queen Gudrún (Nicole Kidman). Amleth escapes and begins a life of raiding, as Vikings are wont to do. He finds out that Fjölnir and Gudrún are alive and married, and he sets off to fulfill his promise; "I will avenge you, Father. I will save you, Mother. I will kill you, Fjölnir." He disguises himself as a slave in order to reach Fjölnir's new home, and teams up with Olga of the Birch Forest (Anya Taylor-Joy) to get his revenge.