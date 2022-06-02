The Boys Season 3 Premiere Has Landed Early On Prime Video
Bet you didn't see this one coming, huh? Despite its original release date being set for the early morning hours of June 3, the third season of Prime Video's "The Boys" has officially begun. The news was announced on the show's official Twitter account, with a declaration that Daddy, aka leading Boy Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is home.
The first three episodes of the season are currently available to stream right now on the platform. However, fans will still have to wait for the rest of the season to be released. After this lengthy premiere, the show will switch to a weekly release format.
When booting up the Prime Video page for the third season, you'll probably notice the cheeky episode descriptions that come along with them. It appears that each episode will have a description that matches a publicity event or television program that airs on the show. The first episode, simply titled "Payback," describes an invitation to the premiere of "Dawn of the Seven," an in-universe movie that takes place after the unfortunately Nazi-filled events of season 2. The next episode, "The Only Man In The Sky," hypes up the televised birthday celebration of Homelander (Antony Starr), while the third and final premiere episode, "Barbary Coast," teases the season finale of the in-universe reality show, "American Hero."
Let the hype begin
It shouldn't be surprising that Prime Video released the three-episode premiere early, especially given how they released a recap of the past two seasons in anticipation. However, it is especially fitting considering that the season has been getting rave reviews ever since its embargo lifted earlier today. /Film gave it a 9.5 out of 10 in our recent review, with Danielle Ryan saying that the show "doesn't waste a single second of its screen time, and every tiny scene has a distinct reason for being there, which makes it one helluva ride."
Even if the third season's reviews didn't contribute to the early release, the show's fanbase must have. Ever since debuting in July 2019, "The Boys" has been acclaimed for its ultraviolent and brutal criticisms of the superhero phenomenon and the sociopolitical implications it creates. While edgy superhero media isn't everyone's thing, "The Boys" felt different in the way that it centered around regular people whose lives are affected by superheroes, not simply about how violent the Supes can be (although that is certainly still a draw).
The first three episodes of "The Boys" season 3 are now available to stream, alongside the first two seasons and the "Diabolical" animated spin-off series, on Prime Video.
Why are you still reading this article? Go put it on now!