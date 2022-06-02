The Boys Season 3 Premiere Has Landed Early On Prime Video

Bet you didn't see this one coming, huh? Despite its original release date being set for the early morning hours of June 3, the third season of Prime Video's "The Boys" has officially begun. The news was announced on the show's official Twitter account, with a declaration that Daddy, aka leading Boy Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is home.

The first three episodes of the season are currently available to stream right now on the platform. However, fans will still have to wait for the rest of the season to be released. After this lengthy premiere, the show will switch to a weekly release format.

When booting up the Prime Video page for the third season, you'll probably notice the cheeky episode descriptions that come along with them. It appears that each episode will have a description that matches a publicity event or television program that airs on the show. The first episode, simply titled "Payback," describes an invitation to the premiere of "Dawn of the Seven," an in-universe movie that takes place after the unfortunately Nazi-filled events of season 2. The next episode, "The Only Man In The Sky," hypes up the televised birthday celebration of Homelander (Antony Starr), while the third and final premiere episode, "Barbary Coast," teases the season finale of the in-universe reality show, "American Hero."