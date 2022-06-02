Marlee Matlin, John Leguizamo, And Hans Zimmer Are Among The Academy's Board Candidates

Who are you voting for? Actually, sorry, you're probably not eligible for this election — but rest assured, there are some pretty great candidates for this race. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed their final list of Board of Governors candidates ahead of voting on June 6.

For those of you who are unaware of the bureaucratic dealings of the Academy, they select up to four candidates for each open seat in each branch. The branches run the gamut from actors, directors, sound, writers, and more. If they're an important part of the above-the-line team, they have a branch on the Board of Governors. Each branch three Governors total at any given time who serve staggered terms.

Notable candidates running for open seats in the 54-seat board include "CODA" star and legendary deaf Oscar winner Marlee Matlin, renowned actor John Leguizamo (who, let's be real, needs no introduction), and Oscar-winning composer and frequent Christopher Nolan collaborator Hans Zimmer. Additionally, "Mr. Holland's Opus" and "Jaws" star Richard Dreyfuss and "Juno" director Jason Reitman are up for seats in the acting and directing branches, respectively. Voting will be held from June 6 to 10.