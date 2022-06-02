Temuera Morrison Admits He Would Make Changes To The Book Of Boba Fett

"The Book of Boba Fett" star Temuera Morrison recently told ScreenRant that he admits that things could have been done differently on the show, which had received mixed responses from audiences and critics alike. While Morrison expressed his gratitude to "Star Wars" fans and the cast and crew, he said that he might have done things "a little bit different," now that he can look back at it critically:

"Feeling the love from all the fans, feeling that we've done something good and the reaction I've been getting from the fans is overwhelming. [I'm] very proud, and just grateful for the wonderful opportunity to play Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett, to work with Ming-Na. We had a wonderful chemistry. It was so easy to work with her. She had been my confidant and it was really a duo effort.

When I was short on information, we had a wonderful crew around us... I had plenty of people to draw on. And even that was a journey for Boba Fett, [from] where we'd found him and where we were taking him; the introduction of the Tuskens, providing that nourishment, that family environment.

Now that I'm looking back at it, I don't know, it's just one of those things. Things are great when you look back, but there are some things I may have done a little bit different.

But again, just for me to work with Jon and be part of the Mandalorian family [has] just been quite phenomenal, really."