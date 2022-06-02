The Essex Serpent Clip: Claire Danes Can't Pay For Friendship [Exclusive]

If you were missing the goth, sultry vibes of Guillermo Del Toro's "Crimson Peak" then you've clicked on the right headline, because Apple TV+ is serving up a heavy helping of cute ladies crying in dresses that look like they came from a collaboration line between your local Hot Topic and your local renaissance festival. I know the renaissance was a different era, but the drunks at your local renaissance festival sure as hell don't know that (and neither do I, when I am drunk at the renaissance festival aka my annual booze cheat day). The show we're talking about is "The Essex Serpent" and the cute ladies we're talking about are Claire Danes ("Homeland") and Hayley Squires ("In Fabric")! What a delight. Let's learn a little more before we hop into that hot and exclusive clip.

With a name that sounds like it could also be a metal band, "The Essex Serpent" tells the story of the widowed Cora (Danes) who has moved with her son from the big city to the town of Essex to learn more about, and hopefully discover, the local cryptid/lake monster called (you guessed it) the Essex Serpent. Having just escaped an abusive relationship and thrown her entire life into this hunt, things really aren't going well for her mentally, but at the very least she has her friend/servant Martha (Squires) and her friend/doctor Luke Garnett (Frank Dillane) to keep her on the straight and narrow (not really, but you know). There's also the local pastor Will (Tom Hiddleston) who is very married but undeniably hot.