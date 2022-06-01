Witness Me! Furiosa Has Begun Production, Shot On Glorious 35mm

The unlikely franchise kicked off in 1979 with "Mad Max," a low-budget revenge flick that propelled Mel Gibson to international stardom. It was followed by 1981's "Mad Max II," which was retitled "The Road Warrior" for its successful U.S. release in 1982. Now a coveted A-list filmmaker, Miller embarked on "Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome," which he wound up co-directing with George Ogilvie after being grief-stricken by the loss of his longtime producer and friend, Byron Kennedy (who perished in a helicopter crash while scouting locations for the third installment).

Miller's subsequent career is fascinating. He wrangled the movie-star egos of Jack Nicholson, Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Susan Sarandon for his 1987 adaptation of John Updike's "The Witches of Eastwick" before going on to direct the harrowing, fact-based "Lorenzo's Oil." He returned in 1995 as the producer of the family-film classic "Babe," then took the helm for its incredibly dark sequel, "Babe: Pig in the City." After creating the popular, animated "Happy Feet" movies, he got back into "Mad Max" business with "Fury Road." His latest completed film, the fantasy-drama "Three Thousand Years of Longing," just premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival to mostly positive reviews.

"Furiosa" is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 24, 2024. Here's hoping for a smoother production than last time (albeit with the same spectacular result)!