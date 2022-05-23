George Miller Is Reuniting With Mad Max: Fury Road Composer Tom Holkenborg On Furiosa

George Miller's "Furiosa" is coming together, and the highly anticipated "Mad Max: Fury Road" prequel has just added another vital member to the team: composer Tom Holkenborg. Holkenborg, who records under the name Junkie LX, scored the 2015 blockbuster and will be returning for the new installment, per Variety.

The news comes from Cannes, where Miller's film "3000 Years of Longing" is premiering. Holkenborg also scored the filmmaker's latest, which stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. The composer sent a message of support for the film's success, giving his apologies for missing the festival. "Also!" Holkenborg added, "Very grateful to continue my journey with George with his next installment of the 'Mad Max' series: 'Furiosa.'"

"Mad Max: Fury Road" was by no means the first film scored by Dutch composer and DJ, but it's a standout in his career. The soundtrack features a thrumming, at times relentless arrangement that underscores the intensity of the post-apocalyptic setting. Miller's film, which gained widespread acclaim and made a good box office return certainly wouldn't be as propulsive without the epic musical accompaniment. Since "Mad Max: Fury Road," Holkenborg has scored movies like "Deadpool," "Sonic the Hedgehog," and 2021's "Justice League," among others.