Atlanta Cinematographer Stephen Murphy Takes Us Behind-The-Scenes Of Season 3 [Interview]

"New Jazz" is a very "Twilight Zone"-esque episode. Do you have a lot of questions thematically, or what's going on internally that are informing some of your choices?

I would say yes and no. The conversation about the visual style starts in a broader sense at the very beginning of prep, and then as some of the tactile things like the choice of locations start to become apparent as you're prepping, then you start whittling down those conversations into specifics about specific episodes, and you also start to get a sense of what the episode is.

Hiro [Murai] or Donald [Glover] might be choosing certain things, and they might be choosing them in an unconscious way almost, without consciously saying, "Oh, I need this room to be this," or "I need this space to be that." There's a little bit of that, but I think a lot of the time you find a space, and then that space informs your choice of what the next location's going to be in the sequence, and then that might inform the next location. It's a bit of a tapestry.

The episode begins to speak to you as to what it should be or what it should feel visually, as well as the broader conversations that you have, or have had in the abstract at the very beginning of prep. So it's a little bit of both. As all the other elements start to come together, you begin to have the spark of ideas, you know, "Oh, that space is really interesting, I hadn't seen the scene that way, but maybe now, that allows this to happen."

Say for "The Old Man and The Tree," which is mostly one location, what did you find that location was giving you?

In that particular case, when I turned up, I came onto the prep a little bit later, so Hiro and Jonathan [Paul Green], our [production] designer, had been searching for that location and had a very specific thing in mind, or rather they had a thing they didn't want it to be, and they had looked at a few houses and hadn't quite found what they wanted. When I joined, we continued on this very interesting scout for weeks and weeks, trying to find this elusive house that we couldn't find. We knew what we didn't want it to be, and we would go and look at these amazing houses all around London, and it just didn't feel right.

The guys had seen that house and discounted it for certain reasons, and we got so close to the beginning of production, we were a little desperate and they said, "Let's just go back and have another look. Stephen hasn't seen it, let's take him." And when I turned up at the location, I said, "Oh, this is great, this is perfect." And they were like, "Well, why is it perfect?" The house, if you can imagine it, if you look at the front door, it's a very, very wide house, it's this huge palatial house. I was looking at it a different way, and I said, "No, no, no. Forget the front door and pretend the front door is at one end of the house and it's no longer a long wide house, it's a really, really deep house that's quite narrow," and that's more in keeping with the style of the exterior that we had found in London, where you would have these terraced houses all in rows rather than one big wide house.

So when I made that suggestion, then suddenly Jonathan and Hiro completely saw the space in a different way, and then things started to click. Even though it's the same space, it was just a question of orienting ourselves to how the camera could see it rather than how you see it in a normal way when you look at a normal house.

Like you said, you all knew what you didn't want for that location, so what was it you did not want that episode to feel like?

Well, what we didn't want in that particular instance was the house to feel like a big house that you could find in Atlanta. There was always the sense across all of the European episodes that we wanted the guys to be in Europe to visit spaces and places that they couldn't see in Atlanta or couldn't visit in Atlanta.

There had been a previous episode in, I think, season 2, where some of the characters went to a big mansion and there was a big party, and those kinds of properties were available to us in London as well, but we didn't want to repeat that.

I mean, some of the biggest houses that we went to, they were horrendously decorated with absolutely no taste whatsoever, and that says something about the person. So the character needed to have a bit of a different kind of class, I'm not saying his taste is particularly good, but I didn't want to be overly gaudy or tacky or everything painted in gold and leopard print, which is what an awful lot of the big properties in London look when you go.