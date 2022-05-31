Prime Video's Sci-Fi Drama The Power Loses Its Two Leads Leslie Mann And Tim Robbins

The production of the Prime Video series underwent a massive delay due to the pandemic, and it does seem like the show will be further delayed due to the vacuum created by the departure of the two leads. Mann was supposed to play Margot Cleary-Lopez, the mayor of Seattle, who navigates her position as a woman in authority while dealing with the challenges that come with her new role.

Robbins was slated to play Daniel Dandon, the Republican governor of Washington, who constantly works to thwart Margot's efforts, acting as the lead antagonist of sorts when in relation to Margot. Robbins had joined the cast after Rainn Wilson had become unavailable for the role — now that he has stepped down as well, it grants an opportunity for someone else to assume the challenging role.

The upcoming series will be vast in terms of narrative scope, as the story will span locations including London, Seattle, Moldova, and Nigeria. "The Power" is being helmed by Reed Morano, who worked on several episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale," while the project is being executive produced by Alderman herself.

Here's the official synopsis of "The Power."

"The world of The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, all teenage girls in the world develop the power to electrocute people at will. It's hereditary, it's inbuilt, and it can't be taken away from them. Coming alive to the thrill of pure power: the ability to hurt or even kill by releasing electrical jolts from their fingertips, they rapidly learn they can awaken the Power in older women. Soon enough nearly every woman in the world can do it. And then everything is different."

As two major roles need to be recast and reshot, there is no estimated release window for "The Power" at the moment.