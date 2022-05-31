Disney's Pinocchio Teaser Trailer: Star Light, Star Bright...

When you wish upon a star, it seems, you get a new "Pinocchio" film, even if you didn't ask for one. Disney is rebooting the beloved 1940 animated film of the same name as a live-action movie — and after several years of development, the first trailer has arrived.

However, let's not confuse this movie with the other anticipated "Pinocchio" movie coming up. Guillermo Del Toro is helming a stop-motion animation version of the legendary folklore story which is slated for release in December 2022. The voice cast for Del Toro's film features the likes of Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, Finn Wolfhard, Ron Pearlman, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton. Despite its release already set for the winter, there hasn't been too much promotional material released for this movie — which will be distributed by Netflix — save for a sneak peek in January 2022.

As for Disney's revamped version of their golden-age classic, this film is helmed by director Robert Zemeckis, who wrote the script alongside Chris Weitz. Zemeckis is perhaps best known for his work on the "Back to the Future" series and "Who Framed Roger Rabbit." The Disney+ film will be released in September 2022, and features a strong and intriguing cast.