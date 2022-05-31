The Morning Watch: Spider-Man: No Way Home Finale VFX, Mike Myers Has A VHS Retrospective & More
In this edition, see how the blockbuster visual effects came together for the spectacle-filled finale of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Plus, Mike Myers sits down to take a look back at clips from movies like "Wayne's World" and "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery." And finally, the cast of "Bob's Burgers" finds out how well they know famous burgers from cinema history.
The movie magic of Spider-Man: No Way Home
First up, CG Record takes a look at the compositing, the environment, the effects and digital hybrid suit work done by Imageworks for the finale of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." If you haven't seen the movie, there are plenty of spoilers abound, and you can see how the sequence came together with a lot of visual effects. You might be surprised to see how much of the Spider-Man suit is created in post-production. Even a key prop is recreated digitally for the entirety of the movie. That's pretty impressive.
Mike Myers relives the glory days
Next, if the Netflix series "The Pentaverate" had you longing for the times when former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Mike Myers was still making funny stuff, Vanity Fair has something to whet your appetite. The comedian sat down to take a look back at clips from "Wayne's World," the "Austin Powers" franchise, the "Shrek" film series. Yes, "The Pentaverate" is also included, but you can stop when it gets there. Find out what it was like for Myers to work with Beyoncé, how he fought for the rights to "Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody," and the origins of Shrek's Scottish accent.
How well does the cast of Bob's Burgers know their burgers?
Finally, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences brought in the cast of "Bob's Burgers" to see if they can identify famous burgers from cinema history. How well do Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, Larry Murphy, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, and John Roberts fare with this delicious trivia? You'll have to watch the video to find out, and be sure to catch "Bob's Burgers" in theaters now