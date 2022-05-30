More Star Wars Character Cameos Are On The Way In Obi-Wan Kenobi

Do character cameos make the "Star Wars" universe feel more connected, or are they mostly just fan-service with little intrinsic narrative value? Well, as a guy who's definitely for real named Ben would tell you, "Only a Sith deals in absolutes." It depends, in other words, on the context and what the cameo brings to the table.

For example, when Denis Lawson shows up for a few seconds as Wedge Antilles in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," it's really just an Easter egg. On the other hand, when Max Rebo (RIP?) appears in "The Book of Boba Fett," it both acts as an Easter egg and subtly fills us in on what became of Jabba the Hutt's old crew after his death.

Love 'em or loathe 'em, these types of character cameos have grown into a fixture of "Star Wars" under Disney's watch. That hasn't changed with "Obi-Wan Kenobi," either. The first two episodes of the live-action series alone feature brief appearances by everyone's favorite droids, R2-D2 and C-3PO, on Leia's peaceful, doomed home planet of Alderaan, along with a scene where the titular Jedi-in-exile (Ewan McGregor) crosses paths with a veteran clone trooper (Temuera Morrison) who's fallen on hard times. You can expect more where that came from, too, as director Deborah Chow told Rotten Tomatoes TV (via ComicBook.com):