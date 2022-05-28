The Wild Bunch & American Graffiti Actor Bo Hopkins Has Passed Away At 80

Actor William "Bo" Hopkins, who has appeared in over 100 roles in films including "The Wild Bunch" and "American Graffiti," has passed away. Variety confirms the news, which came from the actor's official website. The actor was 80 years old.

A statement on the Bo Hopkins website thanks fans for their years of support, saying:

"It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away. Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you."

Hopkins took on plenty of pivotal parts across his over half-century career, but his most fruitful creative period may well have been during the New Hollywood era, which saw the careers of several status quo-bucking young filmmakers flourish. Hopkins worked with a young George Lucas on one of his first feature films, the teen classic "American Graffiti." The actor played Little Joe, leader of the Pharaohs greaser gang, in the seminal 1973 coming-of-age flick.

Hopkins also appeared as a gang member who is left behind to face the authorities in another New Hollywood classic, Sam Peckinpah's bloody 1969 Western "The Wild Bunch." It's a small but memorable part as his character, Crazy Lee, dispatches several bounty hunters before meeting his end in one of the film's intense action sequence.