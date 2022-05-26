Michael Che Will Be Staying At SNL For Now

Che has a Netflix comedy special out there called, "Michael Che: Shame the Devil." He began as a writer on "Saturday Night Live" back in 2013 and joined the cast in 2014. He is now the second-longest-running "Weekend Update" anchor behind Colin Jost. Seth Meyers, who has since moved on to host "Late Night with Seth Meyers," held the title before this. Last night he appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and spoke about his late-night standup debut with David Letterman. He said it happened during Hurricane Sandy and he didn't have power where he lived in Jersey City. His manager had to contact a friend who walked to his apartment to tell him about the gig. He and his friend also had to pick up hitchhikers to fill their car because there was a ban on small occupancy vehicles entering New York City at the time, and hit H&M to buy a suit to wear for the show.

"Saturday Night Live" just completed its 48th season with host Natasha Lyonne, as well as several goodbye sketches for the departing actors. "That Damn Michael Che" is currently streaming its second season on HBO Max.