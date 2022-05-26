Adèle Exarchopoulos And Lea Mysius On Unique Motherly Bonds And The Power Of The Gaze In The Five Devils [Interview]

It certainly packs a punch right in the beginning of the film. It absolutely hooked me in. Adèle, how did you build that motherly bond with Vicky (Sally Dramè)? You guys play off each other quite well, yet you feel both of your senses of detachment between Joanne's entrapment with her sexuality and Vicky's innate obsession with her mother.

Adèle Exarchopoulos: First of all, I met Sally, where I immediately understood why [Lea] picked her because she had this kind of enigmatic face, and eyes. I think it's cool to play with the child, [even more so] when it's [their] first experience, because there is like naivety. And at the same time, all the takes are different. You have to follow her. When she's the leader of the scene, even if you don't want to, it'll be like this. I love this kind of dependence, and to build this link where this mother is really used to this powerful love from her daughter, but at the same time, she's in her own habit. And she has something in her, it's switched off.

We made a lot of games, thanks to Lea, a lot of different exercises where we have to play animals or stuff where Sally have to go around me and stick at me, and I couldn't really touch her. It was hard to not immediately have this kind of warmness for her, or [to be] touching her. Lea was there to tell me, "It's not because you're not touching her that you don't love her. And it's a way of loving. So just accept it." And she was here to proclaim it. But it was really [through] games that we discovered each other.

What advice would you have for Joanne about the way she's hiding who she is or someone like Joanne?

Adèle Exarchopoulos: Maybe just to ask yourself the good questions, because questions are sometimes really more interesting than answers. You can lose a lot of time and I think you can lose a life if you are surrounded by people who don't tell you the truth. There is only [Joanne's] father who tells her the truth, right? It's hard to accept from a father speaking about desire or sex and stuff. Ask the good questions, and life with regrets must be harder than life where you're just taking risks.

You've built a really beautiful filmography on really complex dramas and characters. How would you compare working on this role to say blue is the warmest color, which obviously you have such great acclaim for that film?

Adèle Exarchopoulos: I never make comparisons, because to be really honest, "La Vie d'Adèle" ["Blue Is The Warmest Color"], it's not my past, like I know it's a part of my life, but I don't have a complex [because] people always take me into the past. I accept it and I know it's the game. But, with me and myself, I never compare to "La Vie d'Adèle," and to be really honest, I think I am at a moment in my life where I really realize "La Vie d'Adèle" was like the other person. I was scared that it would be just a poker game. And, now, having the chance to work with Lea or people where all the ingredients are here, like the script, the director and the character—Now I understood that it was there to prove myself that I really want to do this, and that I have the chance to be on projects that I would dream to be on. If I had to prove something to someone, it would be [to] me to say, "OK, 'La Vie d'Adèle' wasn't just a game. And now I'm doing really what I love, and I don't know where it's going to be, but from now I'm good."

What do you both want the audience to take away from the ending of this film?

Lea Mysius: What I like the audience to feel is that when they walk out of the theater, [they feel] that they experienced a very strong, even funny moment with strong emotions. But then I would love them [in] a few hours to ponder, to go back on it and have other emotion surfacing and meditations and thoughts for thoughts.

Adèle Exarchopoulos: What I like in this movie, and that's what I love in [Lea's first feature] "Ava," is that it's playful. Like you participated. It's more something growing up inside you after. I would be excited that people might think through stuff. But to be honest, it's the fact that you can take a direction in your life. And sometimes we don't ask ourselves, "But what if [I do] this?" Secondly, it's a movie where I'm going out and I'm asking myself questions, but not just like, "Who is this girl?" The most important [thing for people to take away] is just keep working and asking questions.

"The Five Devils" premiered as part of the Cannes Film Festival.