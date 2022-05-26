David Cronenberg On Pushing The Body To Its Limits In Crimes Of The Future, His First Film In 8 Years [Interview]

What is fascinating to you about the ways humans are compelled to push their bodies to the limit? Because that's obviously a through-line in your filmography, and I feel like you really double down on that in this film, especially with the "body is reality" tagline.

We're used to athletes pushing their bodies for a very specific purpose: to excel at their particular art, sport. And so body transformation because of willpower and effort is not uncommon with human beings. It's always been. There have always been athletes who compete and stuff, but now I think, and, in fact, it turns out that surgery — including cosmetic surgery — has existed for thousands of years as well, before anesthetics, before antibiotics. So it's obvious that there is a will in our nervous system to play with the body, to play with what happens to the body, to play with the way you mature, grow up, the way you grow old. It's part of control. You can think of it in philosophical terms.

It's the desire to perhaps to feel that you are controlling death, that you are controlling the inevitability of death, but of course we do that whenever we're trying to cure someone of cancer or something else. So I think it's really, it's part of that. Everything we do as humans is complex, it's never simple, like medical. It's never simple; it's cultural, it's political, it's historical, phenomenological, philosophical, all of that. It's always mixed in and makes things either difficult or simple. But at base, it's always a complex operation, even when it's your body, but there can't be anything more intimate or more personal than messing with your body.

Voyeurism is a real theme in this film, as it relates especially to the way we're recording things everyday nowadays. What made you want to highlight that element within the story? It's really interesting to me, since you [wrote] this film a long time ago, when this was not necessarily the norm. We've grown into that.

Yes. As you can see now, people [walk] down a beautiful street and they're not looking at the street, they're looking at the phone, looking at the street. And they're going to record a memory and then they'll only really sort of experience the street later when they go over their photos and say, "Oh, I didn't notice that great tree." So is it, once again, an attempt to control. I mean, it gives you some control. It's replacing your own memory with a computer memory, but a computer memory that's relatively stable compared with human memory, which is always very creative. We don't have anything like a one to one memory where we accurately video something. It's always a creative act to remember something. And as you grow older, you realize how extreme that is. It really is. You have to ask your friends or your spouse or whoever, whether that really happened, or did I imagine, is it a real memory?

So I've always been interested in that. Of course, it's partly of the essence of being a filmmaker, but I was interested in that long ago. I got the first VHS camera that you could afford — there was a home camera — just because it seems so phenomenal to be able to do that. And now, of course, what phones do is extraordinary, but the desire to do that, I think, has always been there, even when people were carving memories in stone.