Sony Pictures Classics Lands New Movie From Triplets Of Belleville Director
If you're into animation, you've probably seen "The Triplets of Belleville," and if you're into the "Belleville," Sony Pictures Classic has both your back and your wallet. The production and distribution company has officially secured the rights to the "Belleville" writer and director Sylvain Chomet's latest film. So start planning your watch party (or take some time to catch up on Chomet's work), because you know this one is going to be a wild (and a sweet) ride. What else would you expect from Chomet?
Chomet's latest work is titled "The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol," and as you can probably guess, it tells the story of the real life french novelist, playwright, and filmmaker Marcel Pagnol. The film, which is set in 1995, shows Pagnol's life at the age of 60 and follows Pagnol as he returns to his love of writing after producing some unsatisfactory plays, and begins working on a weekly column about his childhood. Tapping into those memories prompts a younger version of Marcel to spring into his world and together they bring Pagnol's most important memories to life. The movie will be produced by Aton Soumache, the founder and head of ON Classics, as well as Ashargin Poiré and Valérie Puech from What the Prod, Lilian Eche, Adrian Politowski, and Nicolas Pagnol from (where else?) Pagnol's Estate.
Sweet Nostalgia
Surprisingly, it doesn't seem like the movie was made using 3D animation, which Chomet seemed to be interested in exploring way back in 2010. Speaking on the larger themes of his film, Chomet said via Deadline, "'The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol' is a film about the extraordinary history of cinema and the beginning of talking movies. Pagnol is the link between film, literature and theatre ... I am proud to be able to tell this extraordinary adventure, of which we are all heirs, and which Sony Pictures Classics as my partner will travel all over the world."
If you're thinking, "Oh man that sounds so sweet, I would like to watch it right now," I do unfortunately have some bad news for you. "The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol" is still in production and isn't expected to be complete until 2024. And considering life and its many pitfalls, who knows how accurate that date will end up being. What I'm saying is, you're going to have to wait awhile for Chomet to complete his animation trilogy, which began with "Belleville" continued with "The Illusionist," and will finish with "Pagnol." That's okay though. Good things take time, and considering "The Illusionist" was released in 2010, what's another couple years?