Sony Pictures Classics Lands New Movie From Triplets Of Belleville Director

If you're into animation, you've probably seen "The Triplets of Belleville," and if you're into the "Belleville," Sony Pictures Classic has both your back and your wallet. The production and distribution company has officially secured the rights to the "Belleville" writer and director Sylvain Chomet's latest film. So start planning your watch party (or take some time to catch up on Chomet's work), because you know this one is going to be a wild (and a sweet) ride. What else would you expect from Chomet?

Chomet's latest work is titled "The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol," and as you can probably guess, it tells the story of the real life french novelist, playwright, and filmmaker Marcel Pagnol. The film, which is set in 1995, shows Pagnol's life at the age of 60 and follows Pagnol as he returns to his love of writing after producing some unsatisfactory plays, and begins working on a weekly column about his childhood. Tapping into those memories prompts a younger version of Marcel to spring into his world and together they bring Pagnol's most important memories to life. The movie will be produced by Aton Soumache, the founder and head of ON Classics, as well as Ashargin Poiré and Valérie Puech from What the Prod, Lilian Eche, Adrian Politowski, and Nicolas Pagnol from (where else?) Pagnol's Estate.