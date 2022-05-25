Daily Podcast: Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast And Crew On Making The New Star Wars Series
On the May 25, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film news writer Ryan Scott presents audio from the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" press conference, featuring some of the cast and crew.
Opening Banter: Happy Anniversary to Star Wars: A New Hope.
In Our Feature Presentation: An interview with the cast & crew of Obi-Wan Kenobi:
Obi-Wan Kenobi Revealed The Challenges Of Telling A Story Between Trilogies
Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Ewan McGregor Shares What It Was Like To Reunite With Hayden Christensen
What Excited Obi-Wan Kenobi Villain Moses Ingram The Most About Joining The Star Wars Universe
Every Single Line Of Dialogue In Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones Had To Be Added In ADR
Obi-Wan Kenobi Director Deborah Chow Played John Williams Music On Set
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
