Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 Teaser: Maybe Don't Hold Your Breath For A Happy Ending

There was a lot of screaming, several dumbfounded moments of sheer disbelief, and an absolute refusal to accept what was happening — and that's just describing my mere reaction to the "Better Call Saul" mid-season finale, to say nothing of what actually went down during those final few minutes. Do I even need to point out that there will be massive spoilers to follow, if you haven't caught up on the last episode yet? Well, you've been warned!

So apparently creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould decided to go there. The first half of season 6 kicked off with a handful of thoroughly entertaining episodes, all of which were largely concerned with setting up Jimmy McGill's and Kim Wexler's long con to take the incorrigible Howard Hamlin down a peg or two in the most publicly humiliating way possible. Sure, the loose thread of Lalo Salamanca surviving last season's attempt on his life and going on his own vengeance tour against rival kingpin Gus Fring has hung heavy over the events on the cartel side of the plot. But the talented writing team — masters of misdirection that they are — successfully kept us viewers caught up in the guilty pleasures of seeing Slippin' Jimmy once again pull off the perfect scheme.

But who knew unsavory actions might have unforeseen consequences?! Howard's shocking death at Lalo's hands has left us on one hell of a cliffhanger, with only the very briefest of teases to keep us occupied until season 6 picks up again in July. Check it out below.