Colin Cantwell, The Concept Artist Who Designed The Death Star, Dies At 90

The world has lost one of the minds behind the world of "Star Wars." Colin Cantwell, who played a significant role in the early days of filming "Star Wars," passed away in his Colorado home on Saturday, May 22, 2022 at the age of 90. The news was shared by his partner, Sierra Dall, who posted it on his Facebook page on Sunday.

When it comes to iconic, seminal films, there are few that can stand taller than the original 1977 "Star Wars." Yes, that sci-fi-meets-western story sprang from George Lucas' mind, and no one but him could have made that film — but he had a lot of help designing the world. You may not know the name Colin Cantwell, but you for sure know his work.

Cantwell was a former NASA employee who in the '70s transitioned into the wide world of Hollywood. According to his website, he used his knowledge of space to help movie directors create believable future and/or far-away worlds. He even worked on Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" before being chosen to help bring Lucas's ambitious sci-fi fantasy to life. Not only was Cantwell an influential contributor to designing "Star Wars," it's very likely he was one of the first people hired for the job back in November of 1974. A post at StarWars.com thinks it's likely that his hiring pre-dated that of concept artist Ralph McQuarrie.

It was crucial for someone of Cantwell's talent's to be brought onto "Star Wars" early on because this was when the visual look of Lucas's vast galaxy was being formed. Cantwell designed and executed prototypes for the X-Wing, the Y-Wing, the Death Star, the Star Destroyer, the TIE Fighter, Sandcrawler, and landspeeder. He even designed the T-16 skyhopper, which was intended for a lengthy race scene in "A New Hope" — but that had to be scrapped and Lucas would later repurpose that scene as the podrace sequence in "The Phantom Menace." Still, you can see Luke playing with a model of the T-16 that Cantwell created.