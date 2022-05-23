Vengeance Trailer: B.J. Novak Is A Long Way From The Office

"The Office" star and List App creator B.J. Novak has been MIA from the acting racket for quite some time (his last film appearance was 2016's "The Founder"). He's been plenty busy as a writer of books and inadvertent pitchman for a variety of unlicensed products, however, and it looks like he's combined some of these interests to make his filmmaking debut with "Vengeance."

Novak stars in this black comedy as a journalist/podcaster who travels from his New York City home base to investigate the West Texas death of a girl he used to hook up with. Upon his arrival, he discovers that his ex-lover greatly exaggerated the seriousness of their relationship to her family. They know everything about him, and he knows precious little about them. Worse, the girl's brother (Boyd Holbrook) is convinced she was murdered, and wants Novak to join him on a quest for revenge. As presented in the film's first trailer, it's quite the predicament.