Arnaud Desplechin On The Dissolution Of Hatred And Magic In Realism In Brother And Sister [Interview]

What keeps you coming back to the Vuillard family as your subjects for these films? They obviously have a long history in your filmography.

Was it planned or not? It was not planned. What was planned is that I made two adaptations, one of them being "Oh Mercy! (Roubaix Un Lumiere)," and the other being "Deception," the Philip Roth adaptation. So after that, I thought, no, no, no, I have to come back [and] acknowledge new material. I remember[ed] "The Christmas Tale," where there was already the same plot because you had this sister who was so full of anger against her brother, but I left Elizabeth on the balcony in Paris and she was melancholic. I thought, did I do my job as a filmmaker because I didn't save her, and my job is to save the character.

I said, "OK, let's switch." It's not Elizabeth any longer. It's Alice, and this time, I will save her. I will fix the defaults that we all experience in our lives. I will try to fix them a little bit because I think that's the thing that cinema can do, fix our lives. Our lives are imperfect, but when you look at the film, because it's done, because it's written, because it's shot, edited, et cetera, it's the life but seen with a better angle. And so, I could relieve that my character from this hate which is devouring her. And so, after that we said, but what will be the name of the family? [Co-writer] Julie Peyr told me, "Okay, let's go back to the Vuillard." The Vuillard knocked at my door and I just opened my door and they were back.

It's just really nice to see that kind of consistency in a filmography. I feel like you don't really see people going back and revisiting characters like the family. That stuff is just very cool. Why did you want to focus on hatred and ultimately the dissolution of hatred in this film? What about this is compelling to you as a filmmaker?

Because it's a feeling, because I think I confronted myself [with] my worst fear in life. The first one was not the hatred from Alice to her brother. My first fear is the death of the parents. The accident, the terrible accident, and the fragility of the parents. Lucky me, I'm so old and my parents are still alive. I'm still a kid. I'm not able to imagine their death. They have to be on Earth for the rest of my days. I'm not able to imagine that and say, "OK, I will confront myself with that." In real life, I'm terrified with the feeling. On so many levels—on the family level, but on the political level, on all the levels—I think that hate is a poison. I thought if we tell the story properly, if we shot it properly, if we keep an open mind, and a great and a large heart, perhaps we can find solutions to sort out that kind of bad feelings, which sometimes are poison to you, poison for Louis who is the object of the hatred; the poison for Alice, too, with loss and displace of her feelings.

Cinema is the best place to rectify that. The scene where Louis is flying — Where did you get the impulse to have such a magical moment in a film that's grounded in such realism? It was such a lovely little departure.

It's a rip-off. It's a rip-off. I have to confess, I am confessing in front of you. I think that there is a film — which is underrated in my opinion — but that I really love. It's "Alice." The name of Alice is coming from "Alice," the Woody Allen movie. At one point Alice is flying and visiting [her] husband. But this time [in "Brother and Sister"], it was not dealing with [a] ghost. So I thought, am I allowed to do that rip-off? Because [Allen] did it in such a wonderful way, I'm not allowed to do that. But I'm also a great fan of "Birdman." I thought, "OK, if I mix "Birdman" plus a memory of Alice, then perhaps I can make something of my own."

But now I will go to my deepest involvement in that scene, which is the fact that we hear during the film that Louis had a terrible relationship with his mother. They didn't get along. They were not friends. But I realized it during the mix. I didn't realize it before that the name of the mother is Marie-Louise, and the name of her son is Louis. In a way, the name of the mother is calling her son to come and to visit her and to grab her as a form of reconciliation at the end. To me, that justified this dreamlike sequence when he's flying all over Roubaix, arriving in Lille, and saying to his mother, "OK, our relationship was terrible, but I grab you. I hold you. I love you. I've been a fool. I've been a fool, you've been a fool. Who cares?" That was the beauty of it.